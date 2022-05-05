Bruins Wrap: Boston Loses Game 2 To Hurricanes In Physical Matchup

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins lost 5-2 on Wednesday night against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena.

The Hurricanes now have a 2-0 series lead over the Bruins.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Game 2 was physical throughout. Antti Raanta left the game after a collision with David Pastrnak. He was replaced by 22-year-old goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov. Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm also left the game. He took a big hit in the second period and was ruled out with an upper body injury.

The Bruins had a strong start, but the Hurricanes quickly went up 2-0. Captain Patrice Bergeron attempted to bring the Bruins back into the game, but as the game continued to get chippy, Boston was unable to find a groove on offense, despite going 0-for-5 on the power play, and outshooting the Hurricanes 38-34. On the opposite end, Carolina went 2-for-9 on their power play opportunities.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Sebastian Aho scored two goals in the game, including a power-play goal in the second period.

— Bergeron scored his first playoff goal of the season in the second period. He followed that up with another goal in the third period. His goals were assisted by Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy.