Bucks Release Statement Condemning Shootings Near Fiserv Forum

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bucks released a statement Saturday afternoon in response to Friday’s shootings that took place during and after Milwaukee’s Game 6 against the Boston Celtics.

ESPN’s Jamal Collier reported 21 people were injured in three separate shootings in downtown Milwaukee, near Fiserv Forum. The Bucks released a statement condemning the shootings and announced their efforts to cooperate with law enforcement.

“The shootings that happened in downtown Milwaukee last night were horrific and we condemn this devastating violence,” the Bucks’ statement began. “We are grateful to local law enforcement for its valiant efforts to try to contain what was a dangerous and fluid situation. While these incidents took place outside of Deer District property, it clearly resonated with fans coming out of the arena and leaving the plaza. Security, health and welfare are always our top priorities for our guests and employees and we appreciate the hard work of our security team to keep our fans safe.

“In order to allow law enforcement to devote needed resources to the continued investigation of last night?s events, we have decided to cancel tomorrow?s planned watch party on the plaza. Deer District businesses will remain open as usual. We continue to work with the Milwaukee Police Department and other public safety partners to provide a safe and welcoming environment for our fans. We plan to have further details soon.”

Mayor Cavalier Johnson imposed a two-night curfew that begins at 11 p.m. on and stays intact until 5:30 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday for anyone under 21 years old.

The Celtics and Bucks are tied 3-3 and will play Game 7 on Sunday from TD Garden.