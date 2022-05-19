Calgary Flames Make History In Game 1 Matchup Vs. Edmonton Oilers

NESN Logo Sign In

On Wednesday night, the Calgary Flames did something that no team had done prior in the 104 year history of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Flames secured a 2-0 lead just 51 seconds into their second round series against the Edmonton Oilers, the fastest two-goal start to a playoff game in NHL history.

Elias Lindholm got things started for Calgary, scoring just 26 seconds into the game on a wrister from the left circle. 25 seconds after that, Andrew Mangiapane secured the record for Calgary with a clean up shot from in front of the goalie’s crease.

Calgary would eventually take a 3-1 lead into the first intermission after former Boston Bruin Brett Ritchie and Oilers superstar Connor McDavid added goals of their own.