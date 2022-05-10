Udoka, Celtics Comfortable Playing Through Al Horford

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics needed someone to step up on Monday night, and they looked for it to be Al Horford.

The 35-year-old veteran put together a huge performance for Boston, scoring 30 points on 11-for-14 shooting, grabbing eight rebounds along the way.

Though he had some motivation after a vicious poster at the hands of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Celtics head coach Ime Udoka hinted at the fact that Horford knew what would be needed from him on Monday.

“We told (Horford) to be extremely aggressive,” said Udoka, adding that the Celtics knew how to help him be effective. “We can run a pick and pop any time we want and get him a wide open 3.”

It’s hard to argue with that fact, as Horford connected on five of his seven three-point attempts on Monday. Those, however, pale in comparison to his returning of the favor to Antetokounmpo in the fourth quarter.

His 30 point total was a career high in the postseason, besting three prior 26-point performances.