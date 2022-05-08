Celtics’ Al Horford Joins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar With This Stat Line

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics fell short of defeating the Milwaukee Bucks in Saturday’s Game 3, but Al Horford still reached a historic accomplishment.

Horford just late in tying the game, but the veteran center was integral in keeping the game close. Horford scored 22 points, grabbed 15 rebounds to go along with five assists and two blocks. It was the first time in Horford’s postseason career he reached all these stat thresholds in a game.

The 35-year-old also joined the company of NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. According to Celtics.com’s Taylor Snow, Horford became the second player in NBA postseason history to reach his Game 3 stat line at age 35 or older.

Horford has been relied upon for his leadership, but he showed Saturday he can also be a key contributor on both ends of the floor.

The Celtics will get a chance to tie the series on Monday at Fiserv Forum. Tip off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.