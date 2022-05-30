Celtics Aren’t Flawless But NBA Finals Berth Shows Resiliency Must Be Admired

NESN Logo Sign In

If it was easy, it wouldn?t be us.

Derrick White summarized the 2021-22 Celtics, a team he hasn’t even played with the full season, perfectly after Boston blew yet another a golden opportunity in a closeout game on its home floor Friday night.

Two nights later, with Boston’s backs against the wall yet again, the Celtics cemented a lasting legacy not only as the most resilient team in the league but one of the most resilient in franchise history.

This isn’t to say the Celtics are not a flawed basketball team. They are. They turn the ball over, slip into stretches of selfish play all while allowing officiating to creep into their compete level. The low stretches make Green Teamers either want to pull their hair out or throw up — or maybe both. But make no mistake, Boston’s resiliency must be admired.

Time and time again this postseason — losing to Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 at TD Garden, dropping Games 3 and 6 at home against the Miami Heat — it would have been easy for the Celtics to fade back into their old ways. Celtics fans likely still have scars of those days. They were the same ways which caused the Green to start the season 18-21 before a remarkable in-season turnaround. But their desire to avoid that when it mattered most, to preserve rather than pout, now has the Celtics in the NBA Finals for the first time in more than a decade.

“Two Game 7s in the last two series,” Celtics head coach Ime Udoka said Sunday night after the Boston’s 100-96 win against the Heat. “It shows what I said about our group. That we fought through a lot of adversity this year. A resilient group. Tonight seemed to typify our season.”

It sure did.