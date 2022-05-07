Celtics-Bucks Game 3 Last Play Shows How Boston Almost Forced Overtime

NESN Logo Sign In

Only father time prevented the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks from offering NBA fans some bonus basketball in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series.

The latest Celtics-Bucks game went down to the wire. Actually it went a little bit further, as Boston center Al Horford scored a tip-in that would have forced overtime had the clock not expired shortly before he released the shot.

Check out the agonizing play in a video the NBA shared via Twitter and a still photo ESPN offered on the same platform.

THE @BUCKS GET THE STOP AT THE FINAL BUZZER TO WIN GAME 3! pic.twitter.com/bmagSiNuxC — NBA (@NBA) May 7, 2022

Al Horford was *this* close to sending Game 3 to OT: pic.twitter.com/g16AFhrbKr — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 7, 2022

The play came in the aftermath of Marcus Smart shooting the second of the two free throws referees awarded him after Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday fouled him with just under five seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. The Celtics insist Smart was in the act of shooting and should have been awarded three free throws. The Bucks and referees disagree.

Boston ultimately lost to Milwaukee 103-101 and now trail the series 2-1.