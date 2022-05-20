Celtics Fans Are Sure To Appreciate This Ray Allen Story

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Celtics fans and NBA legend Ray Allen, have had a rocky relationship over the last decade, spanning back to the former 3-point champion’s decision to leave Boston for the Miami Heat in 2012. This story, along with some recent patchwork done by Paul Pierce, may help mend those broken fences.

Speaking with fellow NBA legend Vince Carter on ESPN’s “Vince’s Places,” Allen told the story about how he arranged to break Reggie Miller’s three-point record in Boston.

“We played the Bobcats, the game before. My family lives in Charlotte, and they said, ‘It’s so awesome we’re going to get to see you break the three-point record.’ I said, ‘No you’re not,’ ” Allen explained. “Every time I got the ball, I would take a step in. And nobody knows that, now they do.”

Allen went 2-for-2 from three-point range that night in Charlotte, NC, leaving himself one three-pointer shy of Miller’s then record of 2,560. Three nights later, in a game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Allen would tie, then break Miller’s record, going 3-for-8 from beyond the arc in a 92-86 loss.

“I thought it would be more appropriate for the record to happen in Boston,” Allen said. “To do it against the Lakers, and to be able to share that moment with Reggie while he was there, will always be an incredible moment for me.”

The process has been slow, but Allen continues to do the work to win back the hearts of Celtics fans.