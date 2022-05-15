Celtics’ Grant Williams Makes NBA History With 3-Point Barrage In Game 7

NESN Logo Sign In

Not many players in NBA history can boast the type of shooting performance Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams had in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Sunday.

Williams joined very rare company as he became just the third player to make seven three-point field goals in a Game 7 playoff contest, according to ESPN Stats and Info. The only other players to hit that many treys in a do-or-die Game 7 are Steph Curry and Marcus Morris.

Williams ended up knocking down seven of his 18 (38.9%) three-point attempts — an NBA record for a Game 7, surpassing Curry, per The Athletic’s Jared Weiss — en route to a game-high 27 points in Boston’s 109-81 victory over Milwaukee at TD Garden.

For Williams, it was an incredible bounce-back effort after he tallied a mere two points combined in the previous two games.

For the game, Boston finished 22-of-55 (40 percent) from beyond the arc to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat, which begins on Tuesday.