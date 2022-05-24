Celtics-Heat Slap Fight Has Allowed Warriors Advantageous Opportunity

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s not a matter of it, but when, the Golden State Warriors will punch their ticket to the 2021-22 NBA Finals.

After all, teams that held a 3-0 lead in a playoff series, as the Warriors currently have against the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference finals, are 146-0 in NBA history.

But when it does, Golden State still will have to wait.

The Warriors will have to wait to see whether it’s the Boston Celtics or the Miami Heat who emerge from the Eastern Conference finals. And then Golden State will have to wait (and maybe wait some more) with Game 1 of the NBA Finals scheduled to start June 2 — nine days after Tuesday’s Game 4 between the Warriors and Mavericks.

While Steph Curry and the Warriors have dismantled the Mavericks out West, the East has featured two teams in a best-of-seven slap fight. It’s featured head-scratching runs with no rhyme or reason — teams vastly changing from one quarter to the next — and injuries aplenty. Celtics stars like Robert Williams, Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum have been hindered while Heat starters like Kyle Lowry and Jimmy Butler along with Sixth Man of the Year Tyler Herro have been impacted, as well. And that’s not even the full injury report for either squad.

What an advantageous position the Warriors are in.

“It’s very important,” Klay Thompson told reporters about the extra rest, per CBS Sports.