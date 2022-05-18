Celtics’ Ime Udoka Provides Health Update On Robert Williams After Game 1

NESN Logo Sign In

It appears the Boston Celtics dodged a bullet when it comes to Robert Williams and another possible injury.

Williams made his return to the starting lineup on Tuesday night for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat after missing the final four games of Boston’s series versus the Milwaukee Bucks.

While Williams got back to his normal workload in the 118-107 loss to the Heat, his night came to a premature end when he limped off the court with an apparent lower-body injury with 6:02 remaining in the contest and did not return.

Celtics coach Ime Udoka provided an update on Williams’ health following the contest and the ailment doesn’t appear to be serious.

Rob Williams left the game after this play with Bam Adebayo pic.twitter.com/OlzBfU7xe1 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 18, 2022

“I think Rob just got a cramp in his calf from what I heard,” Udoka said. “So, nothing to do with his knee.”

Williams played terrific in 28 minutes, scoring 18 points on 6-for-8 shooting to go along with nine rebounds and two blocks.