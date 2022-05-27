Celtics Injury Report: Marcus Smart, Robert Williams Game 6 Updates

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics will be at full strength for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat on Friday night.

Marcus Smart (right ankle sprain) and Robert Williams (left knee soreness) were listed as questionable on Thursday’s injury report, but were upgraded to available two hours before the contest at TD Garden.

Boston, possessing a 3-2 series lead in the best-of-seven, is one win away from the NBA Finals.

Smart returned to play Game 5 after missing Game 4 with an ankle injury suffered in Game 3. Williams did not play in Game 3 but has played in the two games since. Sam Hauser is Boston’s only player to be ruled out.

Tyler Herro has been ruled out for Miami. It marks a third straight game that Herro will miss with a groin injury.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters Friday that Miami would be sticking with the same starting lineup — Kyle Lowry, Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, P.J. Tucker and Bam Adebayo — indicating their respective statuses.

The Celtics are an 8.5-point home favorite entering Friday’s contest against the Heat. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET.