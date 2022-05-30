Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Wins First-Ever Larry Bird Trophy After Game 7 Win

NESN Logo Sign In

Jayson Tatum continues to add to his trophy case as the 2021-22 season progresses. His latest award came after the Boston Celtics Game 7 win over the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals.

Following the game, the first-ever Larry Bird trophy was given out to the Eastern Conference finals MVP by former Celtic two-time NBA champion Cedric Maxwell.

Cedric Maxwell presents Jayson Tatum with the FIRST EVER Larry Bird Trophy awarded to the Eastern Conference Finals MVP! #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/OAbUQtJxOb — NBA (@NBA) May 30, 2022

Tatum won the award after averaging 25 points, 8.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. The hardware was given just days after it was announced that the 24-year-old forward was named to the First-Team All-NBA squad.

Tatum received eight of nine total votes to win the Larry Bird trophy, with Jimmy Butler receiving a single vote.