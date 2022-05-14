Celtics List Robert Williams As Questionable For Game 7 Vs. Bucks

NESN Logo Sign In

A trip to the Eastern Conference finals is at stake Sunday, and there is hope the Boston Celtics can have their paint protector against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Celtics released their Saturday injury report and Robert Williams III as questionable for Game 7 due to left knee soreness. Timelord has missed the last three games in the Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Celtics star Jayson Tatum was the hero in Game 6, but it would be in Boston’s best interest to avoid a Game 5 where they gave up 17 offensive rebounds to the Bucks. Williams can also be a defensive body to be used against Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Game 7 of Celtics-Bucks will be played Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden.