Celtics’ Marcus Smart Big Fan Of Red Sox Players Rocking His Jersey

It is safe to say that Marcus Smart approves of the theme the Boston Red Sox went with for their upcoming road trip out to Chicago.
Several members of the Red Sox donned Boston Celtics gear following their dramatic victory over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday, including Trevor Story and the game’s hero Franchy Cordero rocking Smart’s jersey.
Smart was certainly appreciative of the support, shouting out both Story and Cordero on Twitter.
“I see u @Tstory2!” Smart wrote. “Appreciate that Texas fam love! Big time week for u man. Homers. Grand slams. Y?all are rockin.”
Smart even mentioned in his tweet to Cordero that he was in person to watch Cordero blast a walk-off home run in the bottom of the tenth inning to sweep the Mariners.
“Have yourself a day @Franchycordero!” Smart tweeted. “Watched that walkoff grand slam today live. @RedSox SWEEP. Thanks for the love!”
With the Celtics playing in the Eastern Conference finals, and getting set for Game 4 on Monday night, they have received plenty of support from the other professional sports teams in Boston during their playoff run.