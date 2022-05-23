Celtics’ Marcus Smart Claims NBA Honor After Winning DPOY Award

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart continues to rack up accolades.

Smart, who already was named the Defensive Player of the Year and selected to the All-Defensive First Team, now is the recipient of the 2021-22 NBA Hustle Award, as revealed by the league Monday.

It’s the second time Smart has earned the honor in its brief six-year existence, making him the first repeat winner. The veteran guard also claimed the award following the 2018-19 season.

Smart, who is widely respected due to his defensive tenacity and all-out pursuit of the basketball, put together a breakout offensive season. Smart filled the role as Boston’s point guard after previously finding himself in a supplemental role with Kyrie Irving and Kemba Walker commanding those duties during their respective tenures with the organization.

Smart played a crucial role on both ends of the floor in the Celtics’ in-season turnaround. It now has Boston playing in the Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat, a best-of-seven series the Celtics trail 2-1. Smart’s hustle, however, has been on display throughout the postseason.

Smart is questionable for Game 4 against Miami on Monday night at TD Garden. Celtics head coach Ime Udoka shared that Smart was dealing with swelling after injuring his ankle in Saturday’s Game 3 loss.