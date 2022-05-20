Celtics’ Marcus Smart Puts Max Strus On Floor With Crossover, Nails Jumper

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics were off and running in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat in FTX Arena.

One of the key differences between the first two games of the series was the added presence of guard Marcus Smart in Game 2, who contributed on both sides of the floor.

No play highlighted his effort more than this one right here:

MARCUS DROPPED STRUS? pic.twitter.com/dBvC8JNhjO — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 20, 2022

Smart was able to strip the ball on defense, take the ball up the court, make Heat guard Max Strus fall with a hesitation move and nail a jumper.

The play was one of many highlights from Smart’s performance, as the Celtics tied the best-of-seven series 1-1.