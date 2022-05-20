Celtics’ Marcus Smart Puts Max Strus On Floor With Crossover, Nails Jumper

Smart made highlights on both ends of the court

by

The Boston Celtics were off and running in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat in FTX Arena.

One of the key differences between the first two games of the series was the added presence of guard Marcus Smart in Game 2, who contributed on both sides of the floor.

No play highlighted his effort more than this one right here:

Smart was able to strip the ball on defense, take the ball up the court, make Heat guard Max Strus fall with a hesitation move and nail a jumper.

The play was one of many highlights from Smart’s performance, as the Celtics tied the best-of-seven series 1-1.

More MLB:

Red Sox Notes: Trevor Story ‘Playing Free’ According To Alex Cora
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart, Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic
Previous Article

Hawks Player Not Impressed With Celtics Dominant First Half Vs. Heat
Boston Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story
Next Article

Red Sox Wrap: Trevor Is The Story In Boston’s 12-6 Rout Of Seattle

Picked For You

Related