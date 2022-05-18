Celtics Offer Update On Marcus Smart, Al Horford Before Game 2 Vs. Heat

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics likely will get at least one starter back for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat.

On Wednesday evening, the Celtics announced Marcus Smart is probable to play in Game 2 while Al Horford is doubtful to suit up as veteran big man remains in health and safety protocols.

Both Smart and Horford missed the opening game of the series on Tuesday night as Smart sat out due to a mid-foot sprain he suffered in Game 7 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

It’s still unclear how long Horford will be sidelined for as Celtics coach Ime Udoka said prior to Game 1 that Horford has to pass a certain number of tests before being allowed back on the floor.

But getting the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year back in Smart should give the Celtics a vital boost, especially after they melted down in the second half in their 118-107 Game 1 loss. For Boston, the 118 points they allowed to the Heat is the most it has surrendered during this postseason.

The Celtics and the Heat will tip off Game 2 on Thursday night at 8:30 p.m. ET from FTX Arena with Boston looking to level the series.