Celtics Officially List Marcus Smart As Probable For Game 3

The Boston Celtics can now officially expect the return of 2022’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Coach Ime Udoka suggested on Friday that Marcus Smart would be listed as probable for Saturday’s Game 3 against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Celtics released their injury report on Friday and made it official. Smart did not play in Game 2 due to a right thigh contusion.

The Celtics will be without forward Sam Hauser for Game 3 due to a right shoulder instability episode. The Bucks will also continue to play without Khris Middleton but hope the All-Star can make his return in the series.

The Celtics-Bucks series is tied at 1-1. Game 3 will be on Saturday with tipoff set for 3:30 p.m. ET.