Celtics’ Robert Williams To Miss Second Straight Game Vs. Bucks

Once again, the Boston Celtics will have to find a way to beat the Milwaukee Bucks without starting center Robert Williams III.

Just over an hour before tipoff of Game 5 on Wednesday night, Celtics coach Ime Udoka told reporters that Williams will miss his second straight game due to left knee soreness.

“Going through some general soreness,” Udoka said. “Swelling went down and that’s why we were hopeful for tonight. Due to the swelling getting better over the last few days, but still had some soreness and going to be overly cautious, obviously coming off of surgery. We’ll rest him until he’s ready.”

The soreness Williams is experiencing is in the same knee he had successful meniscus surgery on in late March. Williams returned to action in the playoffs midway through Boston’s first-round series with the Brooklyn Nets.

Udoka said rotations for the Celtics for Game 5 will mirror what they were in Game 4 with Grant Williams getting the start in TimeLord’s absence.

In five games this postseason, Robert Williams is averaging 6.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 20 minutes on the court.

Boston looks to take control of the series, which is tied up at 2-2, in Game 5 on Wednesday night at TD Garden. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.