Celtics’ Robert Williams To Miss Second Straight Game Vs. Bucks

Williams is out again for Game 5

by

Once again, the Boston Celtics will have to find a way to beat the Milwaukee Bucks without starting center Robert Williams III.

Just over an hour before tipoff of Game 5 on Wednesday night, Celtics coach Ime Udoka told reporters that Williams will miss his second straight game due to left knee soreness.

“Going through some general soreness,” Udoka said. “Swelling went down and that’s why we were hopeful for tonight. Due to the swelling getting better over the last few days, but still had some soreness and going to be overly cautious, obviously coming off of surgery. We’ll rest him until he’s ready.”

The soreness Williams is experiencing is in the same knee he had successful meniscus surgery on in late March. Williams returned to action in the playoffs midway through Boston’s first-round series with the Brooklyn Nets.

Udoka said rotations for the Celtics for Game 5 will mirror what they were in Game 4 with Grant Williams getting the start in TimeLord’s absence.

In five games this postseason, Robert Williams is averaging 6.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 20 minutes on the court.

Boston looks to take control of the series, which is tied up at 2-2, in Game 5 on Wednesday night at TD Garden. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

More NBA:

Where Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Finished In 2022 NBA MVP Voting
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy
Previous Article

NFL Odds: Packers Favored In Mike McCarthy’s Lambeau Return Week 10
Los Angeles Chargers tight end Matt Sokol
Next Article

Patriots Claim Veteran Tight End Off Waivers From Lions

Picked For You

Related