Celtics Share Hype Video For Game 4 Vs. Bucks With Robert Williams Out

The Celtics will be without Robert Williams

The Boston Celtics will enter Game 4 against the Milwaukee Bucks with a simple message due to a last-minute injury designation.

The Celtics will be without center Robert Williams for their tilt with the Bucks due to left knee soreness, the area in which he had surgery in March.

Following the announcement, the Celtics released a short hype video with the caption, “Next man up.”

The Celtics’ Game 4 matchup with the Bucks is set to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET in Milwaukee. Boston trails the series, 2-1.

