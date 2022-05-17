Celtics Vs. Heat Live Stream: Watch East Finals Game 1 Online, On TV

These teams met in the ECF two seasons ago

by

The Eastern Conference finals are set to begin Tuesday night in South Beach.

The Celtics and the Heat will play Game 1 of their best-of-seven series at FTX Arena. Boston reached this stage by knocking off the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks, while Miami took down the Atlanta Hawks and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Jimmy Butler and company are a 2-point favorite and -130 bet on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook for the series opener. The point total is set at 204.

Here’s all of the viewing information for Celtics-Heat Game 1:

When: Tuesday, May 17 at 8:30 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

