Celtics Vs. Heat Live Streams: Watch NBA East Finals Game 5 Online, On TV

NESN Logo Sign In

The deadlock in the NBA Eastern Conference finals will be broken Wednesday night in South Beach.

The Celtics and the Heat are slated to meet for Game 5 of their best-of-seven set at FTX Arena. Boston leveled the series at two games apiece Monday night it toppled the top-seeded Miami by 20 points at TD Garden.

Jayson Tatum and company are a 2.5-point road favorite and a -140 bet on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook for Game 5. The point total is set at 204.

Here’s all of the viewing information for Wednesday night’s Celtics-Heat matchup:

When: Wednesday, May 25 at 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN