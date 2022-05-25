Celtics Vs. Heat Live Streams: Watch NBA East Finals Game 5 Online, On TV

The deadlock in the NBA Eastern Conference finals will be broken Wednesday night in South Beach.
The Celtics and the Heat are slated to meet for Game 5 of their best-of-seven set at FTX Arena. Boston leveled the series at two games apiece Monday night it toppled the top-seeded Miami by 20 points at TD Garden.
Jayson Tatum and company are a 2.5-point road favorite and a -140 bet on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook for Game 5. The point total is set at 204.
Here’s all of the viewing information for Wednesday night’s Celtics-Heat matchup:
When: Wednesday, May 25 at 8:30 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN