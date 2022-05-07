Celtics Wrap: Boston Loses To Bucks In Game 3 As Comeback Falls Short

The Boston Celtics lost to the Milwaukee Bucks, 103-101, Saturday afternoon at Fiserv Forum in Game 3 their NBA Eastern Conference semifinals series.
Milwaukee now leads Boston 2-1 in the series.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
Neither of these teams is willing to give the other an inch, and that became early on the contest when Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo decked Celtics counterpart Jason Tatum with a hard foul in the second quarter. From there, the game was rough and tough, with the teams ultimately combining for 45 fouls (21 for Boston, 26 for Milwaukee).
At some point in the Celtics-Bucks battle, a basketball game broke out, and it was a pretty-good one at that.
After building a four-point lead at halftime, the Celtics went flat in the third quarter, allowing the Bucks to out-score them 34-17 in the period. Boston shot 6-for-20 and committed seven turnovers in the third, according to The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn.
The Bucks were winning 80-67 at the start of the fourth quarter, and we’d forgive anyone who assumed the Celtics were down and out. After all, Tatum was ice-cold from the floor. He, Robert Williams and Derrick White all were banged up, and the Bucks still are the reigning NBA champions.
However, the Celtics in the fourth quarter demonstrated the determination that helped them turn around their season and play like an elite team over the past few months. Boston out-scored Milwaukee 34-23 in the fourth.
Although Tatum was struggling, Al Horford, 35, picked up the slack with a turn-back-the-clock performance for the ages and nearly tied the game at the buzzer with a tip-in referees ruled took place after time had expired.
Losses rarely are harder-fought or more-noble than the one Boston suffered in Game 3.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Antetokounmpo sometimes is unstoppable, and this was one of those occasions. The two-time NBA MVP scored 42 points on 16-of-30 shooting, grabbed 12 rebounds and had eight assists. He also hit nine of his 12 free throws in the winning effort.
— Horford scored 22 points and had 16 rebounds and five assists in addition to playing stellar defense. He hit a trio of clutch shots to spark the Celtics’ fourth-quarter comeback.
— Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 12 rebounds and hit some big shots down the stretch.
WAGER WATCH
DraftKings Sportsbook offered +210 odds Antetokounmpo and Tatum each would score 30-plus points. Antetokounmpo passed the mark in the third quarter, but Tatum fell far short of holding up his end of the bargain, finishing with just 10 points.
UP NEXT
The teams have only one day to rest and recover before they lock horns again Monday at Fiserve Forum in Game 4. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.