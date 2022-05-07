Celtics Wrap: Boston Loses To Bucks In Game 3 As Comeback Falls Short

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics lost to the Milwaukee Bucks, 103-101, Saturday afternoon at Fiserv Forum in Game 3 their NBA Eastern Conference semifinals series.

Milwaukee now leads Boston 2-1 in the series.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Neither of these teams is willing to give the other an inch, and that became early on the contest when Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo decked Celtics counterpart Jason Tatum with a hard foul in the second quarter. From there, the game was rough and tough, with the teams ultimately combining for 45 fouls (21 for Boston, 26 for Milwaukee).

Things got chippy in Celtics-Bucks ? pic.twitter.com/9MPvBTqVir — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 7, 2022

At some point in the Celtics-Bucks battle, a basketball game broke out, and it was a pretty-good one at that.

After building a four-point lead at halftime, the Celtics went flat in the third quarter, allowing the Bucks to out-score them 34-17 in the period. Boston shot 6-for-20 and committed seven turnovers in the third, according to The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn.