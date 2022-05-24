Celtics Wrap: Boston Uses Big First Quarter To Throttle Heat In Game 4

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics led wire-to-wire as they steamrolled the Miami Heat, 102-82, in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on Monday night at TD Garden.

With the much-needed victory, the Celtics evened up the best-of-seven series at 2-2.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Unlike the previous game, the Celtics were engaged, and played like a trip to the NBA Finals was on the line, from the opening tipoff.

The urgency ended up making all the difference. The Celtics smothered the Heat into a horrific shooting performance in the first quarter and began the contest with an 18-1 run.

Derrick White injected energy into the starting unit as he took the place of the injured Marcus Smart while Robert Williams provided a boost as well after missing Game 3 due to lingering soreness in his left knee.

The Celtics obviously learned a lesson from Game 3 as after trailing by 21 points following the first quarter in that contest, Boston held a 29-11 advantage after the opening frame on Monday.