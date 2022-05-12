Celtics Wrap: Bucks Stun Boston In Game 5 With Fourth-Quarter Comeback

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics couldn’t hold on in the fourth quarter as the Milwaukee Bucks stormed back to defeat the Celtics, 110-107, in Game 5 Wednesday night at TD Garden.

With the win, the Bucks lead the series, 3-2, and are one win away from reaching the Eastern Conference finals.

Check out the full box score here:

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Allowing the Bucks to crash the offensive glass successfully ended up costing the Celtics dearly.

The Bucks grabbed 17 offensive boards, including a monumental one by Bobby Portis in the final seconds off a Giannis Antetokounmpo missed free throw. Portis secured the rebound and put the ball back in with 11.4 seconds left.

Milwaukee got second-chance points all night and that allowed the Bucks to erase a double-digit fourth-quarter deficit.

Poor rebounding — the Bucks held a 49-36 rebound advantage — has now pushed the Celtics to the brink of elimination.