Celtics Wrap: Jayson Tatum Carries Boston To Game 7 In 108-95 Win

The Boston Celtics stepped up in a big, big way on Friday night, defeating the Milwaukee Bucks, 108-95, in Game 6 at Fiserv Forum.
With the win, the Celtics tied the series, 3-3, and forced a Game 7 back in Boston; where they will vie for a trip to the Eastern Conference finals.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
Jayson Tatum carried the Boston Celtics throughout Game 6, and into Game 7.
Boston put all of their trust into Tatum, and all of their eggs into the “3-point” basket on Friday. Luckily for them, it worked out.
Boston hoisted 43 shots from 3-point range, connecting on 17 to finish with a .395 shooting percentage from deep. Tatum himself hit seven shots from 3-point range, outdueling the incomparable Giannis Antetokounmpo.
The Celtics’ first 15 points of the ball game came by way of the 3-point shot.
Milwaukee on the other hand, had consistent shooting struggles throughout the night, finishing 7-for-27 from range. It’s hard not to think of that as the true difference maker in this one, as Boston’s stars continuously stepped up with big shots. Without an elite shot maker, the Bucks could not keep up.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Jayson Tatum played his best game of the postseason in Game 6. Since his poor Game 3 performance, Tatum has scored 110 points for Boston, including 46 on 17-for-32 shooting Friday night. He added nine rebounds and four assists.
— Marcus Smart’s hot start sparked the Celtics offense as he went 4-for-6 from 3-point range in the first quarter. On a night where his defensive presence in the box score was minimal, Smart stepped up offensively, finishing with 21 points and seven assists.
— Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best player on the planet. That’s good enough for this list. He finished the night with 44 points, 20 rebounds and six assists.
WAGER WATCH
Marcus Smart made a quick winner of those who took the over on his three point make total, cashing their tickets less than eight minutes into the game. DraftKings Sportsbook had the over/under set at 2.5 makes, with +110 odds for those who took the over.
UP NEXT
Boston got what they wanted, forcing a decisive Game 7 back at TD Garden. Tip-off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.