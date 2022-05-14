Celtics Wrap: Jayson Tatum Carries Boston To Game 7 In 108-95 Win

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics stepped up in a big, big way on Friday night, defeating the Milwaukee Bucks, 108-95, in Game 6 at Fiserv Forum.

With the win, the Celtics tied the series, 3-3, and forced a Game 7 back in Boston; where they will vie for a trip to the Eastern Conference finals.

Check out the full box score here:

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Jayson Tatum carried the Boston Celtics throughout Game 6, and into Game 7.

Boston put all of their trust into Tatum, and all of their eggs into the “3-point” basket on Friday. Luckily for them, it worked out.

Boston hoisted 43 shots from 3-point range, connecting on 17 to finish with a .395 shooting percentage from deep. Tatum himself hit seven shots from 3-point range, outdueling the incomparable Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Celtics’ first 15 points of the ball game came by way of the 3-point shot.