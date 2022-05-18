Celtics Wrap: Nightmare Third Quarter Dooms Celtics In Game 1 Loss

NESN Logo Sign In

The shorthanded Boston Celtics were thoroughly outplayed in the second half as the Miami Heat ran away with a 118-107 win in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals

The Celtics now trail the best-of-seven series 1-0.

Check out the full box score here:

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Even without the services of Marcus Smart and Al Horford, the Celtics will be kicking themselves for not coming out on top in this one.

Boston squandered a terrific first-half showing in which they built a double-digit lead, allowing things to unravel in a monumental way in the third quarter. Miami came out of the intermission and went on a game-changing 22-2 run as Boston didn’t even resemble the same team that was on the floor for the first 24 minutes of the contest.

The Celtics didn’t come close to taking care of the basketball in the frame, turning the ball over eight times — the C’s had only seven turnovers in the first half — which led to easy baskets in transition for the Heat. Jayson Tatum was the biggest culprit of losing possession as he finished with seven turnovers for the game.

The Heat outscored the Celtics, 39-14, in the third quarter and Boston couldn’t recover from their abysmal play in the stanza.