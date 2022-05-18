Celtics Wrap: Nightmare Third Quarter Dooms Celtics In Game 1 Loss

The shorthanded Boston Celtics were thoroughly outplayed in the second half as the Miami Heat ran away with a 118-107 win in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals
The Celtics now trail the best-of-seven series 1-0.
Check out the full box score here:
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
Even without the services of Marcus Smart and Al Horford, the Celtics will be kicking themselves for not coming out on top in this one.
Boston squandered a terrific first-half showing in which they built a double-digit lead, allowing things to unravel in a monumental way in the third quarter. Miami came out of the intermission and went on a game-changing 22-2 run as Boston didn’t even resemble the same team that was on the floor for the first 24 minutes of the contest.
The Celtics didn’t come close to taking care of the basketball in the frame, turning the ball over eight times — the C’s had only seven turnovers in the first half — which led to easy baskets in transition for the Heat. Jayson Tatum was the biggest culprit of losing possession as he finished with seven turnovers for the game.
The Heat outscored the Celtics, 39-14, in the third quarter and Boston couldn’t recover from their abysmal play in the stanza.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Jimmy Butler was the catalyst for the Heat as he did nearly everything in the win. Butler compiled a game-high 41 points to go along with nine rebounds, five assists, four steals and three blocks. Butler also went 17-for-18 from the free-throw line
— Robert Williams returned to the starting lineup after missing the final four games of the series against the Bucks and had a productive outing. Williams went 6-for-8 from the floor for 18 points in 28 minutes while also grabbing nine rebounds and blocking two shots. Williams exited the game midway through the fourth quarter with an apparent knee injury.
— Tyler Herro was an offensive difference-maker off the bench for the Heat. He tallied 18 points, five rebounds and four assists.
WAGER WATCH
If bettors wanted some early betting action, taking Grant Williams to score the first field goal of the game would have resulted in a pretty big pay day. Williams, who had +1000 odds to make the first shot from the field according to DraftKings Sportsbook, sank a 3-pointer 21 seconds into the contest. A $10 bet on that to happen would have netted a total pay out of $110.
UP NEXT
The Celtics and the Heat will continue the Eastern Conference finals with Game 2 taking place on Thursday. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET at FTX Arena.