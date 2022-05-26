Celtics Wrap: Strong Second Half Propels Boston Past Heat In Game 5

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics came to life in the second half of Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals to earn an 93-80 victory over the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Wednesday night.

With the road win, the Celtics now hold a 3-2 series advantage and are one win away from advancing to the NBA Finals.

Check out full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The third quarter in the NBA playoffs has been a kryptonite for the Celtics, but they flipped the script in a big way in Game 5.

The Celtics came out of halftime and were the aggressor, taking it to the Heat and never looking back. Boston made the necessary adjustments too, specifically limiting their turnovers, to surge ahead of the Heat.

Boston outscored Miami, 32-16, in the third quarter, and that momentum only carried over into the fourth quarter where the Celtics made the Heat wilt. The C’s ended up going on a 24-2 run bridging the third and fourth quarters.

The Celtics showed a killer instinct in the second half and it all started with how they came out of the locker rooms following the intermission.