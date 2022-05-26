Chaim Bloom Discusses Viral Reaction To Franchy Cordero Walk-Off Grand Slam

NESN Logo Sign In

Chaim Bloom had quite the reaction to watching Franchy Cordero walk-off the game in the 10th inning by way of a grand slam for the Boston Red Sox against the Seattle Mariners on Sunday at Fenway Park.

Bloom was caught by the NESN cameras yelling with excitement as the chief baseball officer watched his team win its first series of the 2022 Major League Baseball season.

During his appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill show,” Bloom was asked about his reaction.

“I knew you guys weren’t going to let me get through an interview here without bringing that up. I had a feeling. The folks at NESN, they miss nothing. They see it all. No, I was not thinking cameras were on me,” Bloom said, as transcribed by WEEI. “The game is about the players, and I think the cameras are probably better served being on the field. But I can tell you, it certainly brought joy to a lot of people who know me. Some who weren’t shy about letting me know how much they enjoyed that.

“… It was an up and down game, obviously. We had not found our way to an extra-inning win. There was a lot going on behind the scenes. It was a busy weekend. It was a lot of different emotion coming there … It was a lot of fun and so pumped for the guys and for Franchy. Usually, thank goodness, the cameras are not on me up there. That’s not the first time I have reacted like that.”

Maybe we need a camera on Bloom more often so we get more of these types of reactions.

