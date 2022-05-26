Chaim Bloom Hopeful Red Sox Can Find ‘Path’ For Xander Bogaerts Extension

NESN Logo Sign In

Xander Bogaerts and his contract situation with the Red Sox likely will be a storyline until he agrees to an extension with Boston or opts out and signs elsewhere.

The All-Star shortstop can test free agency after this season and has earned every right to do so. Bogaerts has said he didn’t want to discuss an extension while the season was in play, but told The Boston Globe is the Red Sox wanted to talk to his agent Scott Boras, then he’d be willing to listen to a “fair” deal.

Boras, however, told The Boston Globe there wouldn’t be talks during the season.

Red Sox chief baseball officer joined WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” to talk a myriad of topics — including his electric reaction to Franchy Cordero’s walk-off grand slam — and naturally, Bogaerts’ contract was a talking point.

“Nothing to report but also our stance here hasn’t changed,” he said Thursday morning. “We want him here. We know he wants to be here. We’re hopeful we can find that path.”

Bogaerts has been a consistent bright spot in the Red Sox lineup, especially throughout April when the offense struggled mightily.

For now, all Red Sox fans can do is wait and see what the future holds for Bogaerts.