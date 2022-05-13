Chargers Schedule Release Video Will Give Patriots Fans Some Chuckles

NESN Logo Sign In

The Los Angeles Chargers got plenty of deserved praise for their schedule release video, and despite their offseason moves, LA’s masterpiece should please Patriots fans.

While it’s true the Chargers roped a pair of defensive stalwarts from New England — J.C. Jackson and Kyle Van Noy — there should be no hard feelings after LA trolled a pair of past Patriots Super Bowl foes and a longtime rival in the schedule release video.

Check out the anime-style video below.

Should we REALLY make our schedule release video an anime?



yes yes yesyes

yesyes yes yes yes

yes yes yes yes yes

yes yesyes yes yes

yes yesye yes yes

yes yes yesyes pic.twitter.com/A0TvmYJUOQ — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 13, 2022

The video is jam-packed with Easter eggs, but of particular note for Patriots fans are the Seahawks, Falcons and Colts games.

First up, the Seahawks and their infamous decision to pass the ball on the goal line that led to New England winning Super Bowl XLIX.

Take a good look at that tombstone on the left.