Charles Barkley Makes His Call: Celtics Will Win NBA Championship

Charles Barkley has seen enough from the Celtics — well, that, or he just can’t bear lending any sort of support to the Warriors and their fans.

Barkley definitively proclaimed Thursday night he believes the Celtics will not only eliminate the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals but also will topple the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

The Hall of Famer made the declaration prior to Golden State eliminating the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals.

“Without (Tyler) Herro, the Heat are not going to beat the Celtics,” Barkley said Thursday night during the TNT pregame show. “The Celtics are gonna win that series. Not only that, the Celtics are going to win the world championship. ? Because they’re the best team remaining in the playoffs in my opinion.”

That Barkley made this prediction in front of a gaggle of Warriors fans chanting “Chuck, you suck!” feels like slightly relevant information. Barkley has developed quite the feud with the Bay Area faithful, one that reached a fever pitch Thursday night when fans threw objects at him as he worked at the stage after the game.

With the Western Conference finals over and the NBA Finals on ESPN/ABC, Barkley and the TNT crew are done for the season, much to the delight of the Round Mound of Rebound.

“You can say what you wanna say. I’m telling you right now: The Boston Celtics are going to win the world championship,” Barkley said. “That’s my answer right there. I’m glad I won’t be working. I’ll be on vacation, but I’m telling you, the Boston Celtics are going to win the world championship. ? The Boston Celtics are going to win the world championship. I’m just telling you, the Boston Celtics are going to win the championship.”