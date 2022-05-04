Check Out These Pictures Of David Ortiz In Hall Of Fame Jersey

NESN Logo Sign In

David Ortiz is Hall of Fame ready.

The Boston Red Sox legend was elected to be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame this summer in his first year of eligibility.

Ortiz will be enshrined in Cooperstown on July 24, and he took a tour of the hall before receiving his jersey and signing his name where his plaque will go.

Check out some of the photos provided by the Red Sox:

Papi touring his future forever home. pic.twitter.com/t4sX5qSXzl — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 4, 2022

Hall of Fame threads. pic.twitter.com/2zx6fnpRdt — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 4, 2022

81 days until Induction Day. pic.twitter.com/hfh5g3PJDH — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 4, 2022

Lookin’ good, Big Papi.