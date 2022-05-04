Check Out These Pictures Of David Ortiz In Hall Of Fame Jersey

David Ortiz is Hall of Fame ready.
The Boston Red Sox legend was elected to be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame this summer in his first year of eligibility.
Ortiz will be enshrined in Cooperstown on July 24, and he took a tour of the hall before receiving his jersey and signing his name where his plaque will go.
Check out some of the photos provided by the Red Sox:
Lookin’ good, Big Papi.
Just two days after Ortiz will be inducted into the Hall of Fame, the Red Sox will honor the greatest clutch hitter in team history with a pregame ceremony July 26.