Chris Paul Takes To Twitter After Incident With Mavericks Fan

Another loss to the Mavericks seemingly wasn’t what frustrated Chris Paul the most about his latest trip to American Airlines Center.

Paul was forced to deal with a family matter during Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals series between Dallas and the Phoenix Suns. According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, members of the star point guard’s family in attendance for the game were “harassed and physically contacted” by a fan in the stands.

“Paul’s mother, Robin, as well as his wife, Jada, and their two children watched the game in seats close behind the Suns’ bench at American Airlines Center, sources told ESPN,” McMenamin wrote. “His mother had hands put on her and his wife was pushed, a source familiar with the situation told ESPN, and Paul’s kids were there to witness it.

“Paul’s wife was also followed up the aisle when she left her seat, a separate source said.”

The 12-time NBA All-Star eventually spoke out about the incident via Twitter.

“Wanna fine players for saying stuff to the fans but the fans can put they hands on our families….(expletive) that!!,” Paul tweeted.

Paul also appeared to address the matter head-on. A video surfaced of the 37-year-old yelling, “Hey! Hey! I’ll see you later. I’ll see you later,” at a young Mavericks fan who was being escorted away from his seat. It’s uncertain if the fan who was targeted by Paul was the same one who allegedly harassed and contacted the guard’s family.