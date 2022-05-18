Colin Cowherd Doubles Down On Celtics-Heat Prediction After Game 1

NESN Logo Sign In

Colin Cowherd predicted before the Eastern Conference finals that the Boston Celtics would defeat the Miami Heat.

His opinion hasn’t changed despite the Heat’s Game 1 win in Miami.

“I’ll double down on my prediction,” Cowherd said Wednesday on FS1. “I think — I don’t feel great about it, because I don’t think we have a great team left. I think Boston wins the series eventually, because over six or seven games, they’ll get more quality shots.”

The Celtics started strong Tuesday night, jumping out to an early lead and carrying a ton of momentum into halftime despite missing both Marcus Smart (mid-foot sprain) and Al Horford (COVID protocols).

The Heat dominated the third quarter, though, as Boston got very sloppy with the basketball and began to miss a ton of shots. Miami ultimately held on for a 118-107 victory at FTX Arena.

“It was hard for me to watch (Tuesday night) and definitively say, ‘Yeah, that’s what the series will look like,’ ” Cowherd said. “It’s hard. Boston was missing two valuable players — one they found out minutes before tipoff. They had three fewer days rest. They just got through a grueling, physical series with big, strong Milwaukee with a lot of front-court guys. They were on the road. They were also missing Al Horford. (Kyle) Lowry was missing for Miami, but Horford was so good against Milwaukee. In my opinion, Boston ran out of gas.”