Could Chris Sale Return From Injury As Relief Pitcher? Red Sox Undecided

The Red Sox are keeping their options open

by

Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale might play an unfamiliar role when he returns to action.

Red Sox pitching coach Dave Bush told The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier Boston hasn’t ruled out using Sale as a relief pitcher in order to speed up his recovery from the stress fracture he suffered earlier this year. Sale has resumed throwing bullpen sessions, following recent setback, and the Red Sox will build up his workload with hopes of activating him from the Injured List next month.

Speier wrote Sale likely will return to the rotation in mid-July and asked Bush whether the Red Sox would consider using the lefty out of the bullpen to prime his body for his eventual comeback at the front of the rotation.

“I don’t have an answer … We haven’t gotten that far yet,” Bush told Speier. “Once he is facing hitters and building up his innings, then we’ll have a deeper discussion about what role he can handle and what suits him and us best at that point in time. There’s a lot of factors that we still don’t know.”

Sale still has several steps to take in his recovery, including throwing in simulated games and perhaps against live opponents in the minor leagues.

The Red Sox likely will keep their options open from there and decide on a course of action that meets their and Sale’s short-, medium- and long-term goals.

More MLB:

Red Sox Notes: Boston ‘Playing Good Baseball’ During Three-Game Win Streak
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo drives past Boston Celtics forward Robert Williams
Previous Article

Betting Public Like This Heat Star To Breakout Vs. Celtics In Game 3
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, Boston Celtics center Robert Williams
Next Article

Robert Williams Injury: Celtics Reveal Update On Star’s Game 3 Availability

Picked For You

Related