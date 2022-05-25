Craig Berube Addresses Blues Fans Making Threats Toward Nazem Kadri

NESN Logo Sign In

Nazem Kadri has been in the headlines after the Colorado Avalanche forward received death threats and racist attacks online from St. Louis Blues fans.

Kadri collided with Blues goalie Jordan Binnington that not only knocked him from Game 3 but the remainder of St. Louis’ Eastern Conference semifinal with Colorado. Kardi’s wife, Ashley Cave, posted a glimpse of the threats her husband received.

Blues head coach Craig Berube had yet to address the fan base’s attacks, but that changed Wednesday, for better or worse.

“I’m not on social media. I was aware of a threat made to Nazem, not the racist stuff,” Berube told reporters, per The Athletic’s Jeremy Rutherford. “In no way is it acceptable by the St. Louis Blues or anybody else for him to have to go through that. Being a Native American myself, I’ve heard it all, I’ve been around it.

“It’s not a good thing. So I just wanted to get that out there that there’s no room for it anywhere.”

Maybe Berube truly didn’t know the extent of what was being said to Kadri, but his initial reaction was “no comment” when asked point-blank what his thoughts were on the threats Kadri was receiving.

Kadri and the Avalanche have a chance to eliminate Berube and the Blues from the Stanley Cup playoffs Wednesday night in Game 5. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. ET.