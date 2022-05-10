CT Sun Announce NESN-Heavy Broadcast Schedule For 2022 WNBA Season

NESN Logo Sign In

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — The Connecticut Sun on May 5 announced its 2022 broadcast schedule. The regular season television schedule features five ESPN/ESPN2 games, one game on CBS, and three games on ABC. Embarking on year four of a partnership between Connecticut and New England Sports Network (NESN), 27 games will be locally televised across NESN and NESN+. This schedule is tentative and subject to change.

The national broadcast slate began Saturday, May 7, with Connecticut’s season opener at the New York Liberty’s Barclays Center, which aired on ESPN. NESN’s broadcast schedule will start with the Sun’s home opener and 20th-anniversary celebration at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, at Mohegan Sun Arena.

See the full Sun 2022 broadcast schedule below (all times ET):

May 7

6 p.m. — at New York Liberty on ESPN

May 14

7 p.m. — vs. Los Angeles Sparks on NESN+/Facebook

May 17

7 p.m. — at New York Liberty on NESN+

May 20

7 p.m. — vs. Indiana Fever on NESN+