CT Sun Announce NESN-Heavy Broadcast Schedule For 2022 WNBA Season

2022 is the fourth year of NESN's partnership with the Sun

by

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — The Connecticut Sun on May 5 announced its 2022 broadcast schedule. The regular season television schedule features five ESPN/ESPN2 games, one game on CBS, and three games on ABC. Embarking on year four of a partnership between Connecticut and New England Sports Network (NESN), 27 games will be locally televised across NESN and NESN+. This schedule is tentative and subject to change.

The national broadcast slate began Saturday, May 7, with Connecticut’s season opener at the New York Liberty’s Barclays Center, which aired on ESPN. NESN’s broadcast schedule will start with the Sun’s home opener and 20th-anniversary celebration at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, at Mohegan Sun Arena.

See the full Sun 2022 broadcast schedule below (all times ET):

May 7
6 p.m. — at New York Liberty on ESPN

May 14
7 p.m. — vs. Los Angeles Sparks on NESN+/Facebook

May 17
7 p.m. — at New York Liberty on NESN+

May 20
7 p.m. — vs. Indiana Fever on NESN+

May 22
2 p.m. — at Indiana Fever on NESN+

May 24
7 p.m. — vs. Dallas Wings on NESN+

May 26
7 p.m. — vs. Dallas Wings on NESN+

May 28
7 p.m. — vs. Washington Mystics on NESN+

May 31
10 p.m. — at Las Vegas Aces on ESPN2

June 2
10 p.m. — at Las Vegas Aces on NESN+/Facebook

June 3
10 p.m. — at Phoenix Mercury on NESN+/CBSSN

June 5
6 p.m. — at Seattle Storm on NESN+

June 8
7 p.m. — vs. Indiana Fever on NESN+

June 10
7 p.m. — vs. Chicago Sky on NESN+/Twitter

June 15
7 p.m. — vs. Atlanta Dream on NESN+

June 17
7 p.m. — vs. Seattle Storm on NESN+/CBSSN

June 19
2 p.m. — at Washington Mystics on CBS

June 22
7 p.m. — vs. New York Liberty on ESPN2

June 26
3 p.m. — at Atlanta Dream on NESN+/Amazon

June 29
Noon — at Chicago Sky on NESN

July 3
1 p.m. — vs. Washington Mystics on ESPN2

July 5
8 p.m. — at Dallas Wings on NESN+/Facebook

July 13
Noon — at Indiana Fever on NESN

July 15
7:30 p.m. — at Atlanta Dream on NESN+

July 17
1 p.m. — vs. Las Vegas Aces on ABC

July 19
11:30 a.m. — vs. New York Liberty on NESN

July 22
8 p.m. — at Minnesota Lynx on NESN+

July 24
7 p.m. — at Minnesota Lynx on NESN/Amazon

July 28
7 p.m. — vs. Seattle Storm on NESN+

July 31
1 p.m. — at Chicago Sky on NESN+

Aug. 2
7 p.m. — vs. Phoenix Mercury on NESN+

Aug. 4
7 p.m. — vs. Phoenix Mercury on ESPN2

Aug. 7
1 p.m. — at Chicago Sky on ABC

Aug. 9
10:30 p.m. — at Los Angeles Sparks on NESN+

Aug. 11
10:30 p.m. — at Los Angeles Sparks on NESN+/Twitter

Aug. 14
1 p.m. — vs. Minnesota Lynx on ABC

Additional viewing partners of the WNBA include Twitter, Facebook, WNBA League Pass and Amazon Prime. The Sun will stream on Twitter twice, Facebook four times, and Amazon Prime twice. WNBA League Pass games are blacked out in New England while NESN games are airing live.

The Connecticut Sun will their 20th anniversary as a franchise in 2022. For additional information or to purchase tickets, visit connecticutsun.com.

