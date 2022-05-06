CT Sun Name 11-Player Roster For Opening Day Of 2022 WNBA Season

NESN Logo Sign In

The Connecticut Sun roster is in for the start of the 2022 WNBA season.

The team announced Friday in a press release the 11 players that will feature for the team on Opening Day. The Sun in 2021 earned the No. 1 seed in the WNBA playoffs but ultimately fell short of their championship goal. Seven players return from last year’s team, most notably reigning WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones; WNBA Most Improved Player, Brionna Jones; and 2021 WNBA All-Star, DeWanna Bonner. 2021 All-Star guard, Courtney Williams also is back with Connecticut after spending the last two years with the Atlanta Dream.

The 2022 Sun roster also includes newcomers Joyner Holmes, Nia Clouden and Yvonne Anderson.

Here’s the Sun roster for Opening Day.

Yvonne Anderson, G

DaWanna Bonner, F-G

DiJonai Carrington, G-F

Nia Clouden, G

Natisha Hiedeman, G

Joyner Holmes, F

Brionna Jones, F

Jonquel Jones, F

Alyssa Thomas, F

Jasmine Thomas, G

Courtney Williams, G

The Sun will face the New York Liberty at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday in Brooklyn, N.Y., at Barclays Center in their season opener.