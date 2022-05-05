Have You Seen Jonquel Jones In State Farm Ad? Here’s How It Went Down

NESN Logo Sign In

Connecticut Sun superstar Jonquel Jones has burst onto the scene as one of the WNBA’s best players and now is reaping the benefits that come with winning the league’s Most Valuable Player award.

Jones, who signed a two-year extension to remain with Connecticut, received another welcomed opportunity when she was invited to take part in a rather comical State Farm commercial, which recently was showcased on television.

Jones joined NBA players, including Atlanta Hawks 6-foot-1 guard Trae Young and Dallas Mavericks 7-foot-4 big man Boban Marjanovi? for the commercial. (You’ll realize why their heights matter when you watch the commercial here.)

“I learned about it from our marketing lady and she came to me with it I think, I want to say maybe a month-and-a-half or two months before. So it was very quick,” Jones said during a video conference Wednesday in part of the organization’s media day.

Jones explained how the commercial was shot late in the 2021 WNBA season, which meant not only asking head coach Curt Miller for permission, but also a hectic schedule that included her playing one night and flying from New York to Los Angeles at 3 a.m. ET the next morning. Jones flew back from LA to the East Coast on a red-eye flight later that night after shooting the commercial the entire day.

“That was basically the day right there,” Jones said. “It was a lot of moving and when I think about the day I’m just like, ‘Wow.’ I was really excited about the opportunity because I think, like adrenaline just pushed me forward with everything that I did because I really didn’t feel tired until I got home on the flight back to Connecticut and I just crashed.”

The 6-foot-6 Jones, who helps Young reach a jar of pickles on the top shelf in the first half of the ad, hinted that some inside the Sun organization now joke with her about her big acting break.