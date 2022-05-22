CT Sun Wrap: Sun Cruise Past Fever To Extend Winning Streak

NESN Logo Sign In

For the second time in three days, the Connecticut Sun took down the Indiana Fever to sweep the home-and-home series with a 92-70 win on Sunday afternoon at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Since losing their season opener, the Sun have now won four straight to improve to 4-1 while the Fever are now 2-6.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Even without the services of two starters, the Sun showcased they have plenty of depth and firepower to overcome that and extend their winning streak. Four-time All-Star DeWanna Bonner got a rest day while Connecticut also lost veteran guard Jasmine Thomas to a knee injury in the first quarter.

With their absences, the Sun provided plenty of balance in their scoring attack with four starters scoring in double figures while Natisha Hiedeman and Yvonne Anderson each scored nine points off the bench.

Playing at a quicker pace didn’t derail the Sun despite being shorthanded. Their offense has embraced playing faster this season and got cooking early. Connecticut ended up surpassing 90 points and has done so in each of its last three games. The Sun also posted a season-high 22 assists on 35 made baskets.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Courtney Williams put together a breakout performance with 15 points on 7-for-12 shooting to go along with four assists and four rebounds. It was a much-needed positive showing from Williams, who was suspended the first two games of the season, after scoring just six points combined in her previous two games.