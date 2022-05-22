CT Sun Wrap: Sun Cruise Past Fever To Extend Winning Streak

For the second time in three days, the Connecticut Sun took down the Indiana Fever to sweep the home-and-home series with a 92-70 win on Sunday afternoon at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Since losing their season opener, the Sun have now won four straight to improve to 4-1 while the Fever are now 2-6.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
Even without the services of two starters, the Sun showcased they have plenty of depth and firepower to overcome that and extend their winning streak. Four-time All-Star DeWanna Bonner got a rest day while Connecticut also lost veteran guard Jasmine Thomas to a knee injury in the first quarter.
With their absences, the Sun provided plenty of balance in their scoring attack with four starters scoring in double figures while Natisha Hiedeman and Yvonne Anderson each scored nine points off the bench.
Playing at a quicker pace didn’t derail the Sun despite being shorthanded. Their offense has embraced playing faster this season and got cooking early. Connecticut ended up surpassing 90 points and has done so in each of its last three games. The Sun also posted a season-high 22 assists on 35 made baskets.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Courtney Williams put together a breakout performance with 15 points on 7-for-12 shooting to go along with four assists and four rebounds. It was a much-needed positive showing from Williams, who was suspended the first two games of the season, after scoring just six points combined in her previous two games.
— Alyssa Thomas filled up the stat sheet with her excellent all-around play. Thomas notched 18 points with six assists, six rebounds and two steals.
— Brionna Jones was a factor down low for the Sun, as she recorded 18 points and six rebounds. Jones also surpassed 1,000 points in her WNBA career in the win.
WAGER WATCH
The Sun were heavy favorites coming into this one with the moneyline set at -800, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Bettors who took the Sun would have found better value betting the Sun on the spread, which was set at -12.5. That came with -110 odds and would have provided a better payout.
UP NEXT
The Sun will look to keep their winning streak going when they return to Connecticut to take on the Dallas Wings on Tuesday at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tipoff for that contest is scheduled at 7 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game on NESN+.