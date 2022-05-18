CT Sun Wrap: Sun Start Fast In New York, Defeat Liberty 92-65

NESN Logo Sign In

The Connecticut Sun defeated the New York Liberty, 92-65, on Tuesday at Barclays Center, their first road victory of the 2022 WNBA season.

The Sun improved to 2-1 with the result, while the Liberty fell to 1-4.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Basketball is a game of runs, or in the case of Tuesday’s game, just one run.

After New York raced out to a 10-2 lead just three minutes into the first quarter, Connecticut went on a 27-5 run over the next 10 minutes, and never looked back.

Connecticut sparked their run with some superb defense, forcing a franchise record 20 turnovers in the first half, including 11 steals. They would finish the night with 32 forced turnovers, just one shy of the WNBA record.

DeWanna Bonner and Courtney Williams returned to the starting lineup for Connecticut, and their play was a good representation of the Sun’s as a whole. The duo was slow starting, combining for zero points and two turnovers in the first quarter on 0-for-4 shooting, but finished with a combined 20 points on the night.