CT Sun Wrap: Third Quarter Rally Propels Sun To 94-85 Win Vs. Fever

The Connecticut Sun defeated the Indiana Fever 94-85 on Friday night at Mohegan Sun Arena.

The Sun improve to 3-1 on the year, 1-1 in the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup, and the Fever fell to 2-5, 1-3 in the Commissioner’s Cup standings.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Sun got off to a slow start and found themselves down 19-16 after the first quarter. Coach Curt Miller and his staff expressed less emphasis on 3-pointers, and Connecticut found more balance and went up 38-35 at the half. Despite early 3-point struggles, the Sun finished the game shooting 11-for-19 from beyond the arc, with DeWanna Bonner being their most efficient 3-point shooter, going a perfect 4-for-4 from distance.

The Sun did not relinquish their lead and relied on a committee to defeat the Fever. Six Sun players scored in double figures with reigning-WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones leading the Sun with 19 points to go along with eight rebounds. Connecticut’s bench helped provide a spark in the second half, combining for 32 points, including 11 points each from Brionna Jones and DiJonai Carrington and 10 points from Natisha Hiedeman.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Jonquel Jones only played 24 minutes Friday night, but she was efficient in scoring her 19 points. Jones shot 7-for-12 from the field, including 2-for-3 from beyond the arc.

— Bonner scored 18 points, dished out 4 assists and grabbed four rebounds against the Fever. She played a team-high 35 minutes.