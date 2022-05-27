CT Sun’s DeWanna Bonner Comments On Texas School Shooting

NESN Logo Sign In

Connecticut Sun forward DeWanna Bonner had everything except basketball in mind Thursday.

Like for many in the United States, Bonner could not get Tuesday’s school shooting in Uvalde, Texas out of her mind.

An 18-year-old gunman, identified by investigators as Salvador Ramos, entered Robb Elementary School and killed at least 19 children, all of whom were members of the same fourth-grade classroom. Ramos, who earlier shot and wounded his grandmother and also murdered two teachers, eventually was killed by law enforcement officers.

Bonner, a mother to two children, admitted how strange it was to just move on from the tragedy and play basketball as if nothing happened.

“Honestly, I don’t even know if I have much to say about basketball,” Bonner told reporters after the Sun’s 99-68 win against the Dallas Wings, per a team-provided video. “Yeah, it was a good ‘dub, but it’s just been so much going on in the world, and it’s just been a really emotional time because I just wake up and see those — I tried to get them come interview but these two precious babies — and knowing what happened in Dallas, I couldn’t imagine not coming home to my babies. Yeah, so this win was for them.

“That’s pretty much all I can say because I just can’t imagine not seeing those faces every day. So that’s been weighing heavy on my heart. That’s what’s been weighing heavy on my mind, and that was the reason that I wanted to step on that court tonight. Just a really sad time.

“It’s a really sad time in America, that it’s just every day like this. It’s normal, and we just go on and go play this basketball game. And those parents, I mean, what are they feeling? I don’t know, I’d probably run through a wall. So, for me, I played for them and my babies today.”