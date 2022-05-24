CT Sun’s Jasmine Thomas Out For Rest Of WNBA Season Due To Injury

Jasmine Thomas has played for the Sun since 2015

The Connecticut Sun now must chase their WNBA championship dream without Jasmine Thomas, their on-court leader.

The Sun announced Tuesday in a press release the team captain will miss the remainder of the season due to a torn right ACL. Thomas suffered the injury Sunday during the first quarter of the Sun’s blowout win over the Indiana Fever.

“Of course, I’m sad that I won’t be able to continue playing on the court with this special team,” Thomas said in a statement. “Everyone has been supportive and uplifting, and I’m just preparing mentally and emotionally to attack my recovery. I will continue to be a vocal leader and support my team from the sidelines. They’re incredible and I’m excited about what they’re going to achieve.”

Thomas, 32, was averaging 6.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 21.8 minutes per game this season, helping Sun mount an impressive 4-1 start.

She’s the Sun’s active leader in career games played with 222. The team will press on in search of its first WNBA Finals triumph without her.

