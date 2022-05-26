Curt Miller Explains How CT Sun Will Adjust Without Jasmine Thomas

NESN Logo Sign In

The Sun once again lost a key star, but Connecticut has proven year in and year out they are still a dangerous team.

Jasmine Thomas was ruled out for the season Tuesday after suffering a torn ACL in the Sun’s win over the Indiana Fever on Sunday. Connecticut is not only losing one of their leaders on the team, but also a strong defensive presence. Thomas is a five-time WNBA all-defensive pick, and the Sun were primed to have their full starting unit together for the first time in over five years.

The Sun were without Jonquel Jones (opted out) in 2020 and Alyssa Thomas (Achilles) for most of 2021. However, Connecticut were able to rely on others to step up and become title contenders.

“We’ve done such a great job at playing through starter injuries since 2017,” Miller said prior to Tuesday’s loss to the Dallas Wings, per ESPN’s Alexa Philippou. “But I’m frankly tired of that narrative. I’m angry. I’m frustrated that we have to pivot again. And we will, and we will compete and will compete hard. Not enough credit has gone to this group through the pivoting.”

Miller said Natisha Hiedeman and Yvonne Anderson will assume point guard duties in Jasmine Thomas’ absence. Hiedeman has been a key bench contributor for the Sun for the past three seasons, and Anderson is a 32-year-old rookie who has shown flashes in the early start of 2022.

DiJonai Carrington will expect to see an increase in her minutes as the second-year guard has already contributed when DeWanna Bonner missed the first two games of the season.

How Miller compensates without Jasmine Thomas on the floor will be the biggest question. Alyssa Thomas could take over more ball-handling duties, opening up different lineup configurations.