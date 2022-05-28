Dallas Keuchel Designated For Assignment Following Start Vs. Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

The Chicago White Sox made a move to shake up their pitching staff Saturday, designating two-time all star Dallas Keuchel for assignment on Saturday. The final straw for Keuchel? A loss against the Boston Red Sox where he would last just two innings.

The Red Sox tagged Keuchel for six runs on Thursday, including a pair of home runs by Kiké Hernández and Trevor Story. The loss was Keuchel’s fifth on the season and ballooned his earned run average to 7.88, enough for Chicago to move on from the former Cy Young Award winner.

Keuchel is owed $14,456,044 for the remainder of his contract: $12,956,044 in salary for the rest of this season, plus a $1.5 million buyout of his 2023 option. While the White Sox have ten days to find a trade partner, its likely that they will end up cutting him outright and paying him the remainder of that salary.

Chicago recalled infielder Danny Mendick from Triple-A Charlotte to take Keuchel’s spot on the roster.