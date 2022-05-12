Watch Damien Harris, Jake Thibeault Excite Bruins Fans As Game 6 Banner Captains

NESN Logo Sign In

Facing elimination in Game 6 of their first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes, the Boston Bruins looked to a local hero for some inspiration. With the help of Patriots running back Damien Harris, Jake Thibeault delivered, and then some.

A former Milton Academy hockey player who suffered a spinal injury in Sept. 2021, Thibeault served as the Bruins’ fan banner captain on Thursday, firing up the Boston faithful prior to Game 6.

A dynamic duo to get the place bumping.



Tonight?s honorary Fan Banner captain is Jake Thibeault accompanied by @Patriots running back @DHx34! pic.twitter.com/Vj9Pm5hu4N — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 12, 2022

Patriots running back Damien Harris, a frequent visitor of Boston sporting events was in the house to lend Thibeault a helping hand.

You can watch the Bruins matchup with the Hurricanes live on NESN.