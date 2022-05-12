Watch Damien Harris, Jake Thibeault Excite Bruins Fans As Game 6 Banner Captains

Facing elimination in Game 6 of their first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes, the Boston Bruins looked to a local hero for some inspiration. With the help of Patriots running back Damien Harris, Jake Thibeault delivered, and then some.
A former Milton Academy hockey player who suffered a spinal injury in Sept. 2021, Thibeault served as the Bruins’ fan banner captain on Thursday, firing up the Boston faithful prior to Game 6.
Patriots running back Damien Harris, a frequent visitor of Boston sporting events was in the house to lend Thibeault a helping hand.
