Dan Le Batard Slams FOX For Giving Tom Brady Monster TV Contract

The decision-markers over at FOX Sports might already be willing to tell you that Tom Brady is worth every penny he’s about to receive from the network.

Dan Le Batard doesn’t see it that way.

After Brady and FOX confirmed the quarterback would be working as the network’s lead NFL analyst upon his retirement, everyone knew the seven-time Super Bowl champion must have landed a lucrative contract. But even the most plugged into the football and broadcasting worlds probably couldn’t have predicted what Brady signed on for: a 10-year deal worth a whopping $375 million.

During a recent “Dan Le Batard with Stugotz” episode, the veteran talking head sounded off on the megadeal.

“I want the audience to understand how absurd it is for anyone to get $375 million for something that no one has any proof,” Le Batard said, as transcribed by Audacy. “Tom Brady isn’t fun or interesting in front of a microphone. They just gave $375 million to somebody who’s never said anything interesting. It’s not like Tom Brady’s agent just went to one person with this. He got it up to $375 million, because money is being spilled all over the place with people in broadcasting fighting over all the white legends.”

FOX’s splurge for Brady probably will pay off in the early going. Football fans naturally will want to hear what the greatest player in the sport’s history sounds like as an analyst. But if Brady proves to be a bore in the booth, the network might have some second guesses.